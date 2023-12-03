Thai govt pawnshops offer free loans in latest bid to halt soaring household debt

Varawut said the move is aimed at preventing people on low incomes from falling victim to loan sharks.

Official figures show household debt rose 3.6% to 16.07 trillion baht in the first half of this year, prompting the government to pledge measures to tackle “debt slavery”.

The interest-free loans would also supply liquidity for people to start their own businesses, Varawut said.

His ministry would also issue welfare measures, including financial support for elderly care and soft loans for house repairs, he added.