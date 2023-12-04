Parnpree: Hope for Thai hostages despite fresh Gaza fighting

Parnpree was speaking to reporters at 8.40am before attending the mobile Cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu on Monday.

He said Hamas had earlier informed his ministry that nine Thais were still being held captive. However, some Hamas officials subsequently said that only eight Thais were still being held.

“So, I cannot affirm whether eight or nine Thais are being held by Hamas,” Parnpree said.