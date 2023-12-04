Parnpree: Hope for Thai hostages despite fresh Gaza fighting
Foreign Minister Parnpree Bahiddha-Nukara expressed hope on Monday that Hamas will release the remaining eight or nine Thai hostages soon despite the resumption of fighting in the Gaza Strip.
Parnpree was speaking to reporters at 8.40am before attending the mobile Cabinet meeting in Nong Bua Lamphu on Monday.
He said Hamas had earlier informed his ministry that nine Thais were still being held captive. However, some Hamas officials subsequently said that only eight Thais were still being held.
“So, I cannot affirm whether eight or nine Thais are being held by Hamas,” Parnpree said.
“The names of all the remaining Thai hostages have not been determined yet. Anyway, the fewer the better.”
Last Thursday, Parnpree accompanied 17 Thais freed by Hamas as they were repatriated to Thailand from Israel.
Six more freed Thai hostages were due to land in Bangkok aboard El Al flight LY081 this (Monday) afternoon.
Parnpree said Israel’s resumption of military operations in Gaza on Friday would affect the release of remaining hostages as it would not be safe to transport them during the fighting.
Asked whether he still had hope that more Thai hostages would be freed, Parnpree replied: “I always have hope. I believe Hamas loves Thais and they realise that Thais have not caused them any security or political issues.”