Phuttharaksa: The flower that blooms on Thai Father's Day

The flower symbolises the birthday colour of His Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, who was born on a Monday. The Thai name for the flower is also considered auspicious. “Phuttharaksa” translates as "A Buddha who protects".

People around the country know it by many different names, however.

In the Central region it is called "Sakhu Hua Kha" or "Sakhu Mon", while people in the North call it "Phutthasorn". Lampang and Lamphun locals, meanwhile, know it as "Bua Lawong".