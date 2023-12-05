HM King’s son lays flowers at statue of his grandfather in Bangkok

Vacharaesorn, who works as a lawyer in New York, travelled to Thailand on Monday to attend today’s Father's Day celebrations. This is his second trip to his homeland this year.

Earlier, he posted a photo of the view from his Air France plane window before landing in Bangkok. The accompanying caption reads: “As far as the eye can see. The blue skyline. The land of Siam.”

The King’s son is expected to stay in the country for two weeks to participate in Father’s Day events, engage in charitable activities, and deliver a special public lecture.

He also reportedly plans to travel to other provinces.