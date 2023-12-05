HM King’s son lays flowers at statue of his grandfather in Bangkok
His Majesty the King’s second-eldest son, Vacharaesorn Vivacharawongse, paid his respects at the statue of his grandfather, HM the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej the Great, in Bangkok's Dusit district on Tuesday.
Vacharaesorn, aged 42, offered a tray of flowers at the statue to commemorate his grandfather’s birthday, which is marked as Father’s Day.
The King Rama IX Memorial Park has been under construction since 2018 and is due to be opened next year. However, the public is permitted to pay respect at the statue twice every year – on King Rama IX Memorial Day (October 13) and HM the late King's birthday (December 5).
Vacharaesorn, who works as a lawyer in New York, travelled to Thailand on Monday to attend today’s Father's Day celebrations. This is his second trip to his homeland this year.
Earlier, he posted a photo of the view from his Air France plane window before landing in Bangkok. The accompanying caption reads: “As far as the eye can see. The blue skyline. The land of Siam.”
The King’s son is expected to stay in the country for two weeks to participate in Father’s Day events, engage in charitable activities, and deliver a special public lecture.
He also reportedly plans to travel to other provinces.
After living abroad for 27 years, Vacharaesorn and his younger brother, Chakriwat made their first visit to Thailand on August 7. Vacharaesorn is fondly called “Than On” by Thais, while Chakriwat is known as “Than Ong”.
During their August trip, the pair met with the Supreme Patriarch at Wat Ratchabophit in Bangkok and participated in merit-making ceremonies at other temples.
They also visited Chinatown, where they chatted and took selfies with residents.