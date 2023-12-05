A survey reveals how Thais view National Day and Father’s Day
The Culture Ministry and Suan Dusit recently asked a selection of children, youth and adults across the country to discover how they would be spending Father’s Day and Thailand’s National Day, both of which are celebrated today (December 5).
The survey covered 14,426 individuals and encompassed diverse professions and regions.
Recognition of the date and what it means: Children, youth and the majority of the public, 96.40%, know that Thai National Day/Father's Day falls on December 5, and 86.15% of respondents know that the canna flower is the symbol of National Father's Day.
Top 3 activities that respondents would like to see: 60.39% think that making merit by offering alms to monks is a royal merit; 49.63% feel performing acts for public benefit is a royal merit offering; and 43.33% think the day should be used to promote and honour those who deserve to be regarded as exemplary fathers.
Regarding the importance of Thai National Day/Father's Day, 71.95% agreed that it is in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Rama IX; 60.27% consider it an opportunity for children to express gratitude to their fathers; and 55.43% regard it as highlighting the significance of the father’s role within the family and society.
Asked what they intended to do in remembrance of King Rama IX, 70.23% said they would participate in activities at locations that held National Father's Day events; 64.37% would make merit by offering alms to monks as royal merit; 48.36% would decorate buildings with the Thai flag.
Kids were questioned on the 5 things they would most want to do with their father on Father's Day, with 66.09% saying they would invite father and family to eat together; 42.37% would invite fathers to participate in recreational activities and exercise with the family; 34.74% would invite their fathers to visit a historical park; 34.29% would invite their father and family to attend a music and art festival; and 31.96% would invite dad to watch drama/series/movie.
Asked what they should do to reciprocate their father’s kindness, 62.34% said they would be obedient; 59.77% felt they should take care of their father; and 57.72% replied they would focus on studying/working.
As to the qualities a father should possess, 34.24% said he should be a good role model for the child and 27.62% said he should always give love and warmth to his family.
Looking at the survey results, Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanich said he was pleased to see the level of likely engagement with fathers on their special day, adding that the positive activities listed such as visiting historical parks and attending music festivals would help to strengthen family relationships and promote various creative industries in the country.