A survey reveals how Thais view National Day and Father’s Day

The survey covered 14,426 individuals and encompassed diverse professions and regions.

Recognition of the date and what it means: Children, youth and the majority of the public, 96.40%, know that Thai National Day/Father's Day falls on December 5, and 86.15% of respondents know that the canna flower is the symbol of National Father's Day.

Top 3 activities that respondents would like to see: 60.39% think that making merit by offering alms to monks is a royal merit; 49.63% feel performing acts for public benefit is a royal merit offering; and 43.33% think the day should be used to promote and honour those who deserve to be regarded as exemplary fathers.

Regarding the importance of Thai National Day/Father's Day, 71.95% agreed that it is in remembrance of His Majesty the late King Rama IX; 60.27% consider it an opportunity for children to express gratitude to their fathers; and 55.43% regard it as highlighting the significance of the father’s role within the family and society.