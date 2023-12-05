2 villages in Phitsanulok celebrate centuries-old harvest tradition

The time-honoured ritual, known as “Tham Boon Klang Ban” or merit-making in the heart of the village, was held at the centre of Ban Phai Khor Nam in Phrom Phiram district’s Matoom sub-district.

Led by the village chief, Chaijamnong Ruankon, 76, the ceremony marked the culmination of the rice harvest, with each family offering fresh sticky rice cooked in bamboo to the deities.

Villagers also crafted dolls from mud, representing themselves, which were placed inside small baskets along with various foods and sweets for offering to their traditional gods. These baskets were later placed on rafts made of banana trees and bamboo and set afloat on the Nan River after Buddhist monks completed the prayers. Villagers also set off fireworks.