Unique Songkran festivities as Thailand anticipates UNESCO recognition

Penpisut Jintasophon, the ministry’s spokesperson, said Culture Minister Sermsak Pongpanit is inviting people to participate in celebrations at the Lan Khon Muang grounds opposite Bangkok’s City Hall.

The Culture Ministry proposed “Songkran in Thailand, traditional Thai New Year” to UNESCO for ICH recognition.

The agency is expected to declare its decision in Kasane, Botswana, at 5pm local time on Wednesday and the announcement will be broadcast live on UNESCO's live-webcast web at 2.45 pm Bangkok's time.