Historic Red Cross Fair brings Ayutthaya era to Lumpini from Friday
Visitors are being invited to don traditional costumes for a historic edition of the annual Red Cross Fair at Lumpini Park in Bangkok from this Friday (December 8).
The fair is marking its 100th anniversary with the theme “Red Cross Fair: Century of Charity”.
The Red Cross Society of Thailand has invited visitors to add atmosphere to this year’s charity fete by dressing up in Ayutthaya-period costumes as seen in the hit TV series “Love Destiny 2”.
The first Red Cross fair was held in Thailand on March 31, 1923 during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI).
Her Royal Highness Princess Maha Chakri Sirindhorn will preside over the opening ceremony in front of Lumpini Park’s public library at 5pm on Friday.
The ceremony will be broadcast live on NBT2HD T and the Red Cross Fair’s web and Facebook pages.
Those unable to visit the fair in person can take a virtual tour via www.redcrossfair.com or the 100th Red Cross Fair app. Online visitors can shop for goods, buy charity lottery tickets, have their fortune told, take a virtual merit-making trip to sacred destinations, and visit a virtual haunted house.
All proceeds will go to the Thai Red Cross Society.
Those visiting the fair at the park can browse over 300 charity stalls set up by companies and organisations.
Fortune-tellers will also be on hand for those who want a peek at what their future holds.
The fair is open daily from 11am to 10pm until December 18.
Admission is free.