Historic Red Cross Fair brings Ayutthaya era to Lumpini from Friday

The fair is marking its 100th anniversary with the theme “Red Cross Fair: Century of Charity”.

The Red Cross Society of Thailand has invited visitors to add atmosphere to this year’s charity fete by dressing up in Ayutthaya-period costumes as seen in the hit TV series “Love Destiny 2”.

The first Red Cross fair was held in Thailand on March 31, 1923 during the reign of King Vajiravudh (Rama VI).