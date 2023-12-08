Over 27% of Thais oppose digital wallet scheme: Nation Poll

The scheme, which allocates a 10,000-baht digital payment to Thais over 16 years old to stimulate the economy, gained support from 72.46% of respondents in the poll.

However, 27.54% opposed the policy, citing worries about national debt among their concerns.

The 500-billion-baht scheme excludes people with a monthly income of 70,000 baht and over or with more than 500,000 baht in savings.

Conducted by Nation Group and the Institute of Future Studies for Development, the poll surveyed 1,222 Thai citizens over 18 years old between November 30 and December 4.

Unemployed individuals were the strongest proponents, with 90.37% backing the scheme, followed by general workers (80.82%), housewives/househusbands/retirees (76.7%), and general employees (76.49%).

Those most likely to oppose the scheme were civil servants, students, and business owners, respectively.



The primary reasons cited for supporting the scheme were:

- Financial relief: 46.64% said it would help people get through the economic downturn

- Investment capital: 21.25% said it would offer a source of capital to invest

- Economic boost: 21.4% believed it would stimulate the economy

- Election promise: 10.71% said it would fulfil the ruling Pheu Thai Party’s election campaign promise



Reasons for opposing the scheme:

- Debt burden: 31.93% said it would increase national debt

- Alternative solutions: 23% said there are better ways of boosting the economy and people’s livelihood

- Limited impact: 21.6% did not believe it would help improve the economy

- Usability concerns: 18.74% said digital money is hard to use and many businesses will not accept it

- Insufficient amount: 4.74% said 10,000 baht is too small an amount to improve their situation