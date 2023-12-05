Council of State to rule on legality of loan bill for digital wallet

Srettha said he has tasked Deputy Finance Minister Julapun Amornvivat to write to the Office of the Council of State to clarify the legality of drafting the 500-billion-baht loan act to fund the digital wallet scheme, which aims to provide every Thai aged 16 and above with 10,000 baht through a digital wallet to boost the economy.

The scheme, however, excludes people with a monthly income of 70,000 baht or with savings in their bank accounts exceeding 500,000 baht.

Julapun said that the bill has yet to be drafted, adding that when this is done, the ministry will take into account the latest statistics on the Thai economy submitted by the National Economic and Social Development Council.

Julapun believes that once the Council of State gives the green light, it will not take long to pass the bill as there are not many financial laws related to the borrowing bill.

The Cabinet meeting on Monday also approved the Easy E-Receipt programme, formerly known as E-Refund, which offers tax rebates of up to 50,000 baht to Thais not eligible for the digital handout.

The Easy E-Receipt programme will run from January 1 to February 15, or 45 days, allowing a tax rebate for spending at eligible businesses that issue e-tax invoices and e-receipts, said a news source.