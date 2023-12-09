A wrong word choice can affect persons with disabilities

When referring to conditions, people should use “has” or “with” instead of “is”. For instance, “He has Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD)” or “People with autism”.

Instead of using “She is non-verbal” or “She cannot talk”, people should focus on what those with disabilities do or use to socialize, such as “Person who communicates non-verbally” or “Wheelchair users”.

“We support people to call special needs people or learning disabilities ‘neurodivergent people’ as it means people with different nervous systems to others,” said Thaladchanan.

She pointed out that the phrase “special needs people” is tricky because the word “special” has a negative meaning even though medical experts recommended using it.

“All people have ‘needs’ as humans have both strong and weak points,” she said, adding that some disabilities are not a disease and people can live a normal life with some support or assistance.