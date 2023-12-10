Lalisa raked in nearly half a billion baht this year

The celebrated Thai rapper, singer, and dancer was the third highest earner of the four members of the Blackpink group this year, the Hong Kong-based South China Morning Post reported. The report added that most of her income came from her role as the brand ambassador of various products.

The South Korean girl group, “Blackpink”, has been one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world.

Lisa is the face of numerous high-end brands, including Celine, Bvlgari, and Prada. She is also the first K-pop idol to be a global ambassador for MAC Cosmetics.

Industry observers attribute Lisa's success as a brand ambassador to her emergence as a talented and charismatic performer with a large and devoted following. She is also known for her fashion sense and her ability to connect with fans of all ages.

Lisa’s success is also seen as a testament to her ability to connect with a global audience, becoming an inspiration for a whole generation of Thai artists to pursue careers in the entertainment industry and work with international brands.

Born Pranpriya Manobal on March 27, 1997, in Buri Ram province, she has been named Thailand’s cultural ambassador by the Ministry of Culture.