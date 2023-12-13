Thai officials seize THB1.5bn worth of meth pills in record bust on Myanmar border

The huge cache of drugs was discovered when a couple attempted to drive their six-wheel truck loaded with bags of recyclable waste through a road checkpoint at the intersection in Kanchanaburi’s Thong Pha Phum district at 3.30pm.

The checkpoint was manned by personnel from the Suranaree Taskforce, Thong Pha Phum police station and district officials.

Officials noticed that the driver, identified only as Pitiphan, 30, appeared intoxicated.

He was asked to take a roadside urine test, which registered positive for drug use.