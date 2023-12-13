Electricity rate announcement delayed pending Cabinet approval: official

The committee, chaired by Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, met at the Phakdee Bodin Building in the Government House compound at 11.30am on Wednesday.

Initially, it was believed that the meeting would discuss the new electricity rates for January to April, which the Energy Ministry had said would rise to 4.10 baht per unit. The current rate is 3.99 baht per unit.

The Energy Policy and Planning Office had informed the media that a press conference would be held after the meeting. The press conference was also supposed to be broadcast live via the Government House Facebook page.