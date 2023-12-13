PM reaffirms Thailand's green commitment at Sustainability Forum

Public-private collaboration

The PM said that the country's sustainability goal could not be met without the collaboration of the public and private sectors.

In emphasising the collaborative effort required for national sustainability goals, Srettha stressed the importance of cooperation between the government and private sectors. He urged companies that have achieved their SDG targets to support one another, emphasising that Thailand could achieve greater milestones by integrating sustainability into organisational practices.

“While going green may come at a higher cost, it is the responsible thing to do for the environment and it allows us to grow sustainably.”

As the forum unfolded, Srettha reiterated that although adopting sustainable practices may entail higher costs, it was a responsible and necessary step for environmental preservation, ensuring sustainable growth for the nation. He concluded by expressing his belief that Thailand could accomplish even more by collectively embracing greener industries.

Sustainability insights

The two-day event, being held on December 13-14, brought together thought leaders and individuals actively engaged in sustainability to share their insights and experiences.

The first day of the forum focused on crucial topics such as "Lessons and Learnings: Ways towards Sustainability”, "Sustainable Urbanisation: Better Cities and Communities”, and "The New Legal Framework for Sustainable International Trade”.

On Thursday, the event will discuss "Financial Dynamics for Sustainability”, "Sustainable Finance: How It Is Changing the World”, "Climate Tech for Business”, and "COP 28: Thailand's Milestone for Climate Change”.