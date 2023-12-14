Survey: Thailand’s industrial readiness lagging
Thailand’s industrial readiness score is 2.8 out of 6, according to a new survey, while the ultimate goal is to accelerate the rate to 4 or higher.
The first survey report on Thailand’s Industry 4.0 readiness in 2023 has been unveiled by The Sustainable Manufacturing Centre (SMC) in order to inform entrepreneurs about their current status and indicate how far they are from the industry average or leaders.
The report serves as a basis for improvement recommendations in order to create value for investment, according to the Centre.
The assessment included key industries such as automotive, food and beverage, electricity, and electronics. The analysis was differentiated by business size, with small enterprises having an industrial readiness score average of 2.38, while medium-sized enterprises had a 2.45 score, and large enterprises 3.07.
The study assessed 150 manufacturing companies using the Thailand i4.0 Index. The results are also used by the Board of Investment (BOI) to design measures for efficiency improvement, aimed at providing incentives for entrepreneurs to transition to Industry 4.0.
Industry 5.0 in Thailand
Located within the Eastern Economic Corridor of Innovation (EECi) compound, SMC was founded in 2020 with the primary goal being to help propel Thai industry’s transition to Industry 4.0, according to Dr. Panita Phongpaiboon, Director of SMC.
The centre’s work involves promoting and developing industrial operators to leverage information technology and innovation to enhance production processes.
SMC recently organised an open house event, SMC Open House 2023, in collaboration with industrial partners. The event featured the release of the first survey report on Thailand's Industry 4.0 readiness in 2023, showcasing operational progress, past services, and upcoming plans for 2024.
“For the goals in 2024, SMC aims for sustainable and flexible development towards Industry 5.0,” said Panita. “This encompasses three dimensions of development towards sustainability, focusing on social, economic, and environmental aspects.”
The four main research and development topics for SMC include measuring industry readiness, applying artificial intelligence in SMC factories, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and developing the potential of personnel through the SMC Academy and EEC Model projects.
In 2023, SMC trained 178 factories and entrepreneurs in ARI (Automation Robotic and Intelligent System) technology. Services provided by the Sustainable Production Innovation Centre included assessment services, Thailand i4 index evaluations, consulting for Board of Investment (BOI) benefit, and technical consulting.
SMC reported that its training and technology transfer services have generated the substantial economic impact of 5.2 billion baht.