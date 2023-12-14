Survey: Thailand’s industrial readiness lagging

The first survey report on Thailand’s Industry 4.0 readiness in 2023 has been unveiled by The Sustainable Manufacturing Centre (SMC) in order to inform entrepreneurs about their current status and indicate how far they are from the industry average or leaders.

The report serves as a basis for improvement recommendations in order to create value for investment, according to the Centre.

The assessment included key industries such as automotive, food and beverage, electricity, and electronics. The analysis was differentiated by business size, with small enterprises having an industrial readiness score average of 2.38, while medium-sized enterprises had a 2.45 score, and large enterprises 3.07.

The study assessed 150 manufacturing companies using the Thailand i4.0 Index. The results are also used by the Board of Investment (BOI) to design measures for efficiency improvement, aimed at providing incentives for entrepreneurs to transition to Industry 4.0.