Parking fees drop at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal

Starting today, Red and Blue line train users will enjoy free parking for the first half hour and reduced rates for longer stays in the station’s underground car park.

Announced by the State Railway of Thailand (SRT) on Thursday, the initiative aims to encourage public transportation usage and ease the financial burden on passengers.

Here's the breakdown of the new parking fees for train users:

– First 30 minutes: Free

– 31st minute to 2 hours: 15 baht

– Less than 4 hours: 30 baht

– 6 hours: 45 baht

– 8 hours: 60 baht

– 10 hours: 75 baht

– 12 hours: 90 baht

– 14 hours: 105 baht

– 16 hours: 120 baht

– 18 hours: 135 baht

– Less than 24 hours: 150 baht (capped)

Train users must present their tickets or prepaid cards at e-stamp kiosks to receive the discounts. The kiosks are open from 6am till midnight daily.

While train users get the preferential treatment, the general public can also use the parking facility at the station. However, their rates start at 30 baht for the first two hours and rise to a maximum of 210 baht for up to 24 hours. Alternatively, they can opt for the 1,500-baht flat rate monthly payment.

The underground car park at Krung Thep Aphiwat Central Terminal can accommodate 1,624 vehicles, with another 20 spots for wheelchair users. It also offers 24-hour surveillance and security guards.

To check available parking space before your trip, download the JUDJOD app or call the customer service hotline at 1690.