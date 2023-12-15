5 Thai dishes among 100 ‘best dishes in the world’

Three of them made it into the top 10 – Phat Kaphrao (also spelt “Pad Kaprao”) came in third, Khao Soi (also “Khao Soy”) ranked sixth, and Phanaeng Curry (also spelt “Panang”) grabbed the 10th spot.

Chicken coconut soup Tom Kha Gai (also spelt “Tom Kha Kai”) landed 15th place in the 100 best dishes while Massaman Curry ranked 73rd.

Brazilian beef cut Picanha tops the list of best dishes, followed by Roti Canai from Malaysia, Phat Kaphrao, Pizza Napoletana (Italy), Guotie (China), Khao Soi, Butter Garlic Naan (India), Tangbao (China), Shashlik (Russia), and Phanaeng Curry.

The ranking was based on 395,205 user ratings on the TasteAtlas website. The 100 “best dishes” received the highest ratings out of 10,927 catalogued dishes, according to TasteAtlas, which is headquartered in Croatia.

TasteAtlas is an experiential travel online guide for traditional food that collates authentic recipes, food critic reviews, and research articles about popular ingredients and dishes.