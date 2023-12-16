Chiang Mai operators urge govt to review new 4am bar hours

Tanit Choomsang, president of the Chiang Mai Restaurant and Bistro Association, said on Saturday that the policy would only benefit a handful of registered entertainment venues in Chiang Mai while many unregistered others would have legal problems if they extended their closing time.

As of Friday (December 15), night entertainment venues in selected areas are allowed to stay open until 4am as per a new regulation issued by the Interior Ministry.

The extended operating hours apply to registered establishments in Bangkok, Phuket, Chonburi, Chiang Mai, Surat Thani’s Samui island, and bars in hotels nationwide. The measure is aimed at boosting the tourism industry and Thailand’s economy during the upcoming festive season.

Tanit, however, disagrees with the application of longer hours in the northern city, saying that Chiang Mai is different than elsewhere.

He said the city’s tourism industry focuses mainly on its natural and cultural charm as well as the local cuisine.

“Chiang Mai has a total of 27 registered entertainment places, but only 10 of them are still operating. The government is unaware of this fact, so letting bars [in the city] stay open until 4am is not likely to stimulate local tourism,” Tanit said.



