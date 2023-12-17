Only B7, B20 diesel to be available in Thailand from May 1
The Energy Business Department will seek Cabinet endorsement for discontinuing the sale of B10 diesel oil, leaving only B7 and B20 oil options available, the department’s chief said.
Nanthika Thangsupanich, the department’s director-general, said the move comes in response to the Energy Policy Committee’s decision on December 13 to simplify diesel oil offerings at petrol stations and ease public confusion.
As of May 1, regulatory changes require B7 diesel to contain between 6.6% and 7% biodiesel, while the B20 diesel must incorporate 19-20% biodiesel, aligning with evolving standards in the industry.
The B in the names of the oil reflects the biodiesel blended with diesel, while the number reflects the percentage. So, B7 stands for 7% biodiesel and B20 20%.
Nanthika said the 7% biodiesel blend adheres to the Euro 5 oil standard endorsed by all vehicle manufacturers, as this ratio does not damage diesel engines.
Additionally, the committee affirmed the retention of B20 diesel as an alternative fuel source. Nanthika expressed confidence that terminating the B10 diesel sale should not adversely impact palm oil usage, emphasising its continued necessity for blending the B7 diesel.
Biodiesel is derived from renewable sources like vegetable oils, animal fats and even algae. Currently, daily consumption of biodiesel and palm oil stands at 4.33 million litres and 3.77 million kilograms respectively, she said.
The department expects an uptick in daily consumption of biodiesel and palm oil at 4.66 million litres and 3.88 million kilos, respectively, next year.