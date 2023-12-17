Only B7, B20 diesel to be available in Thailand from May 1

Nanthika Thangsupanich, the department’s director-general, said the move comes in response to the Energy Policy Committee’s decision on December 13 to simplify diesel oil offerings at petrol stations and ease public confusion.

As of May 1, regulatory changes require B7 diesel to contain between 6.6% and 7% biodiesel, while the B20 diesel must incorporate 19-20% biodiesel, aligning with evolving standards in the industry.

The B in the names of the oil reflects the biodiesel blended with diesel, while the number reflects the percentage. So, B7 stands for 7% biodiesel and B20 20%.