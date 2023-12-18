How to cope when PM 2.5 pollution takes hold
Air pollution from dust particles smaller than 2.5 microns or PM2.5 in cities like Bangkok and its environs is now at levels that affect the health, especially of the elderly, children and those who suffer from allergies.
The microscopic dust particles that we inevitably inhale deep into our airways and lungs irritate, burning nasal cavities, cause coughing, sneezing, phlegm, and asthma and can also have long-term effects on lung development in children.
PM2.5 inhalation can also result in long-term lung disease, sudden heart attack and stroke, and lung and gastrointestinal cancers.
Dr Anchalee Senawong from BNH Hospital's Asthma and Allergy Center has come up with 5 ways to deal with toxic dust as follows:
1. High-efficiency air filters: Dr Anchalee recommends choosing a HEPA filter (high-efficiency particulate air filter and having a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) that is appropriate for the size of the room. The higher the CADR number, the better the machine's ability to purify the air.
2. Always check dust levels. If there is a lot of dust outside the house, you should wear a mask that can protect against microscopic dust particles. The recommendation is to wear an N95 mask. If you don't have one, a regular hygienic mask is still good.
3. If you already have allergies, asthma, or sensitive bronchial tubes, it is recommended to use a good nasal spray regularly. You should not miss a dose. Rinse your nose to get rid of toxic dust.
4. Exercise can help fight allergies. During this time, you must choose an appropriate exercise location. You can opt for a fitness club, or indoor swimming pool, do indoor yoga, or choose a time to go running in the park during the period when there is little dust. Eat foods high in antioxidants such as vitamins C and E.
5. Arrange the house. Avoid cluttered areas where dust can accumulate. Open the house to allow air to circulate and sunlight to enter during periods when there is little dust. Plant trees that filter dust and get rid of any fungus.