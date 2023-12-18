How to cope when PM 2.5 pollution takes hold

The microscopic dust particles that we inevitably inhale deep into our airways and lungs irritate, burning nasal cavities, cause coughing, sneezing, phlegm, and asthma and can also have long-term effects on lung development in children.

PM2.5 inhalation can also result in long-term lung disease, sudden heart attack and stroke, and lung and gastrointestinal cancers.

Dr Anchalee Senawong from BNH Hospital's Asthma and Allergy Center has come up with 5 ways to deal with toxic dust as follows: