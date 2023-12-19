Twenty-year-old tiger Among 15 big cats saved from tiger farm in Thailand
Twelve tigers and three leopards, living their lives in captivity, were rescued from a tiger farm in northern Thailand. The undisclosed facility faced legal action for alleged illegal wildlife trading, prompting a visit from government officials on December 16th.
Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) veterinary teams and wildlife experts participated in the rescue, marking the first phase of the largest NGO-led tiger rescue operation in Thailand's history. It is anticipated that a total of 35 tigers will be rescued from the farm.
The fifteen initial rescues prioritized those requiring urgent medical care. Twelve elderly tigers and three ailing leopards were sedated, underwent health checks, and were transported in cages loaded onto wildlife ambulances.
Among the first rescued was the emaciated elderly tiger, Salamas. While most tigers were sedated for safe transport, Salamas, in a fragile state, was encouraged with food to walk into the transport cage. Rescuers feared she was too weak, but eventually, she summoned the strength to stumble into the cage. Despite her alarming condition, rescuers are hopeful for Salamas's recovery.
Other rescued big cats include a female tiger known as 'A-1' and a twenty-year-old male tiger named Rambo, who faces breathing difficulties. Having spent their lives in small, concrete enclosures, these animals, now rescued, will experience grass beneath their paws and sunlight on their fur for the first time in their new sanctuary at WFFT.
The rescued tigers and leopards will receive urgent medical care at WFFT, joining nine other tigers previously rescued when a Thai zoo closed during the pandemic. The sanctuary's Tiger Rescue Center in Phetchaburi provides over seventeen acres of near-natural habitat, allowing tigers to roam freely, swim in lakes, and socialize with others. In preparation for the latest rescue, WFFT expanded the Center and constructed additional habitat space.
Tiger industry in Thailand
Thailand has approximately 1,700 tigers in captivity, bred in facilities known as 'tiger farms.' These farms, ranging from small to large-scale, breed tigers for sale to unethical zoos or as exotic pets. Captive tigers are also farmed for body parts used in traditional Chinese medicine.
Thailand's geographical position facilitates illegal transfers of captive tigers across borders, with the province where the twelve tigers were rescued being a hotspot for illegal wildlife trade.
In the wild, Thailand is home to two subspecies of tigers—the Indochinese and the Malayan. Both are critically endangered, with an estimated 189 tigers remaining in the wild.