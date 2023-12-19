Twenty-year-old tiger Among 15 big cats saved from tiger farm in Thailand

Twelve tigers and three leopards, living their lives in captivity, were rescued from a tiger farm in northern Thailand. The undisclosed facility faced legal action for alleged illegal wildlife trading, prompting a visit from government officials on December 16th.

Wildlife Friends Foundation Thailand (WFFT) veterinary teams and wildlife experts participated in the rescue, marking the first phase of the largest NGO-led tiger rescue operation in Thailand's history. It is anticipated that a total of 35 tigers will be rescued from the farm.

The fifteen initial rescues prioritized those requiring urgent medical care. Twelve elderly tigers and three ailing leopards were sedated, underwent health checks, and were transported in cages loaded onto wildlife ambulances.

Among the first rescued was the emaciated elderly tiger, Salamas. While most tigers were sedated for safe transport, Salamas, in a fragile state, was encouraged with food to walk into the transport cage. Rescuers feared she was too weak, but eventually, she summoned the strength to stumble into the cage. Despite her alarming condition, rescuers are hopeful for Salamas's recovery.