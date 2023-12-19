Cooler weather for much of Thailand until Sunday

The department added that from Wednesday to Sunday, another strong high-pressure system from China will spread to cover Thailand and bring a decrease in temperature and strong winds to most parts of the kingdom.

The North and Northeast regions would see a 4-8 degrees Celsius drop in temperature, while the rest of the country except the lower South will experience a decrease in temperature of around 3-5 degrees C.

The department advised people in the upper country to take care of their health throughout the period, as well as to be alert to wildfires due to strong winds and dry air.

Meanwhile, the strong northeast monsoon prevailing over the Gulf and the South will bring isolated heavy to very rains in the lower South until Sunday, the department said.

Waves in the Gulf are about 2-4 metres high and above 4 metres high in thundershowers, while waves in the Andaman Sea are about 2 metres high and above 2 metres in thundershowers and offshore.

The department warned people in the lower South to beware of the potential for flash flooding and overflows. Residents along the east coast shore should prepare for storm surges.

All ships should proceed with caution and away from thundershowers. Small boats in the Gulf should remain ashore until Sunday (December 24).