Victims in set-top box scam asked to file formal complaints

AMLO announced last week that it had temporarily frozen the company’s 180 million baht in assets after investigations had shown that One Box Home had not returned leftover TV set-top boxes to the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), but instead sold them to customers via online channels.

The TV set-top boxes were part of the government’s 2015 programme of giving away vouchers to households so they could redeem them for boxes that enabled them to watch digital broadcasts on older TVs. One Box Home was among the providers and was scheduled to return leftover set-top boxes to NBTC by 2021.

AMLO said those who have bought the boxes from the company can submit evidence to the office within 30 days from the date of the publication of the announcement in the Royal Gazette on Sunday (December 17).

Those who have already submitted complaints and evidence before the announcement need not resubmit, the office said.