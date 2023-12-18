NBTC examines national streaming platform for Thai digital TV broadcasters
The National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) is planning to establish a national platform for streaming Thai TV content online.
Pirongrong Ramasoota, an NBTC commissioner in charge of broadcasting, said the commission is in the process of hiring an advisory company to conduct a study on the migration of conventional TV broadcasts to online platforms. The initiative is prompted by the impending expiration of current digital terrestrial TV broadcast licences in 2029.
As part of this transition, the NBTC envisions a national over-the-top (OTT) or streaming platform that would integrate terrestrial channels, advertisements and audience information into one system.
Pirongrong said NBTC has already started panel discussions on the possibility of forming one OTT platform for easier management and to provide more comprehensive data for advertisers.
The development of a national OTT platform is considered essential as the International Telecommunication Union requires more frequency bandwidths to be shifted from TV broadcasting to telecommunications.
The reallocation is expected due to increased demand for telecommunications bandwidths, resulting in a reduction of TV broadcast frequencies by over 35%.
Considering the move to 4K resolution for future TV broadcasts, the current bandwidth (470-690 megahertz) would only suffice for some five channels, compared to 25 at present.
Pirongrong added that in the future, digital streaming platforms will play a more crucial role in the broadcasting industry.
Hence, she said, the NBTC is in consultation with terrestrial TV broadcasters, advertisers, telecom services operators and Smart TV manufacturers. She added that a consensus emerged during the consultation, leading to an agreement to conduct a study on the model of a national OTT service.
“A national streaming platform will serve as the centre for advertising content and viewers’ information,” she said.
“It will also keep money earned from advertising inside the country, instead of flowing out to global service operators. We must admit that foreign platforms earn all the advertising money.”
Since terrestrial TV operators currently use different platforms to stream their content, it is difficult to gauge their ratings for advertisers to buy air time, Pirongrong said.
Hence, she added, the NBTC will use artificial intelligence to monitor content on the national streaming platform and use a social credit system to promote good content.
Empowered by the Digital Platform Business Supervision Act, effective since August 21, the NBTC will oversee all OTT platforms, implementing measures to protect children and audiences. It will also prohibit the broadcasting of pornography and unauthorised advertisements of food and drugs.