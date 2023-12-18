NBTC examines national streaming platform for Thai digital TV broadcasters

Pirongrong Ramasoota, an NBTC commissioner in charge of broadcasting, said the commission is in the process of hiring an advisory company to conduct a study on the migration of conventional TV broadcasts to online platforms. The initiative is prompted by the impending expiration of current digital terrestrial TV broadcast licences in 2029.

As part of this transition, the NBTC envisions a national over-the-top (OTT) or streaming platform that would integrate terrestrial channels, advertisements and audience information into one system.

Pirongrong said NBTC has already started panel discussions on the possibility of forming one OTT platform for easier management and to provide more comprehensive data for advertisers.