Thai education system needs to embrace “Big 5 Model” to reverse the decline

There have been numerous questions raised about the Thai education system following the release of the results of the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA) 2022 by the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). The assessment evaluates the performance of 15-year-old students in participating countries every three years. The findings revealed a decline in Thai students' scores across all subjects, reaching the lowest point in 20 years. The average scores were 394 in mathematics, 409 in science, and 379 in reading.

The Equitable Education Fund (EEF), through the Equitable Education Research Institute, examined a database comprising over 8,000 Thai students from the OECD. The analysis revealed that 68.3% did not meet the basic level or pass the criteria (Level 1) in mathematics, 65.4% in reading, and 53% in science. In contrast, the intelligent or high-performance group (Levels 5 and 6) constituted only 1% in mathematics, 0.2% in reading, and 0.6% in science.