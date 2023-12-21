Bangkok EV bus, boat fleet offer special services for New Year
The Bangkok electric bus and boat service concessionaire said on Thursday that it would extend the service hours of its bus and boat fleets on New Year’s eve to cater to merrymakers in the capital.
Kulpornphat Wongmacharpinya, CEO of Thai Smile Group, said services of two bus routes of Thai Smile Bus Co, would run round the clock on December 31.
Thai Smile Group owns two subsidiaries — Thai Smile Bus and Thai Smile Boat.
One of the two routes is No. 4-1 EV buses running from Phra Pradaeng pier to Bang Lamphu and the other route is No. 3-45 buses from Rama III road to Mor Chit 2 terminal.
Currently, Thai Smile Bus has six bus routes that operate 24 hours. They are:
- No. 1-3 route from Bang Khen to Hua Lampong
- No. 1-2E route from Rangsit to Hua Lamphong, using the expressway, past Sam Yan Midtown shopping area
- No. 1-37 route from Minburi to Victory Monument, past The Mall Bang Kapi
- No. 1-39 route from Siam Park to Klong Toey, past EmQuartier shopping mall
- No. 3-1 route from Pak Nam in Samut Prakan to Memorial Bridge, past EmSphere shopping mall
- No. 4-36 route from Suksa Naree School to Hua Lamphong, past The Mall and Seacon Bang Khae shopping malls.
Kulpornphat added that Thai Smile Boat would also extend service hours of electric boats until 3am on New Year’s Day.
The extended service hours will be applied to all EV boats of the company, including shuttle boats at the Iconsiam-Si Phrya and CAT Tower pier.
Its free shuttle boat services from Bukkalo to Iconsiam piers will also run until 3am on New Year’s Day.
The City Line EV boat from Sathorn to Phra Pin Klao bridge will also run until 3am on January 1 to cater to people attending countdown celebrations.