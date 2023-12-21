Bangkok EV bus, boat fleet offer special services for New Year

Currently, Thai Smile Bus has six bus routes that operate 24 hours. They are:

- No. 1-3 route from Bang Khen to Hua Lampong

- No. 1-2E route from Rangsit to Hua Lamphong, using the expressway, past Sam Yan Midtown shopping area

- No. 1-37 route from Minburi to Victory Monument, past The Mall Bang Kapi

- No. 1-39 route from Siam Park to Klong Toey, past EmQuartier shopping mall

- No. 3-1 route from Pak Nam in Samut Prakan to Memorial Bridge, past EmSphere shopping mall

- No. 4-36 route from Suksa Naree School to Hua Lamphong, past The Mall and Seacon Bang Khae shopping malls.