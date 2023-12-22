Lopburi monkeys feel the chill as temperatures drop across Thailand

Mercury levels have plunged in many parts of Thailand this week, including the Central region, where the ancient city is located.

Temperatures in Lopburi fell below 20 degrees Celsius on Friday as the cold season arrived in earnest. Its monkey residents felt the chill in the morning, as levels dropped as low as 17C.

Hundreds of monkeys living in the ancient ruins of Phra Prang Sam Yot were spotted basking in the sunlight. Young and old, big and small, the long-tail macaques grouped together or sat alone in a bid to ward off the cold.

The older monkeys were wise enough to seek warmth from the sun-heated stones in the corners of the ruins.

Known as the “city of monkeys”, Lopburi is home to a large population of macaques who live in the temple ruins and roam residential areas.

Temperatures are forecast to drop by 3-5C in upper and central Thailand over the next few days as cold air from China blows in, according to the Thai Meteorological Department.