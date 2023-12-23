2.65m passengers to fly from six major Thai airports during New Year

Millions of Thais are expected to travel overseas or visit their relatives upcountry during the New Year break. Public holidays are from December 29 to January 1.

Suriya said that during the the week of New Year holidays, a total of 2,658,809 passengers, or an average of 379,860 passengers per day, will be using the six airports managed by the Airports of Thailand (AOT) — Suvarnabhumi, Don Mueang, Chiang Mai, Phuket, Hat Yai, and Chiang Rai.

The passenger travel estimate is 35.5% higher than in the same period of last year.

Suriya added that the AOT would operate a total of 15,152 flights during the said period, or an average of 2,165 flights per day, a 27.4% jump year on year.