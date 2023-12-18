Cabinet to consider liquor cost cuts, reduce airport duty-free shops

These measures are aimed at stimulating tourism and domestic spending, the ministry’s permanent secretary, Lavaron Sangsnit said on Monday.

“When we suspend arrivals duty-free shops, it will enable Thai and foreign tourists to spend domestically instead of spending at duty-free shops,” he said, adding that domestic shops will benefit from this measure.

He added that duty-free shop operator King Power is ready to accept the measure in a bid to stimulate tourism and economy.