Worker succumbs to injuries from falling steel sheet at Thonburi MRT site
A worker was fatally injured when a steel sheet slipped and fell on him at the construction site of a Purple Line MRT station on Sunday morning.
The accident took place at 8.52am at the construction site of the Wong Wein Yai subway station. This is part of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA)’s Purple Line in Bangkok’s Thonburi area.
The man, who was hit on the head with the steel sheet, succumbed to his injuries at Taksin Hospital.
The accident took place a few hours after a conductor rail on the MRT Pink Line fell on the road at about 5am on Sunday. Three cars were damaged, but nobody was hurt.
Unique Engineering and Construction Plc, which has won a contract for the fourth time for the Purple Line project, has been ordered to suspend work for seven days while the accident is being investigated.
The contractor won a fourth contract to design and build the tunnel and stations for the subway section from Memorial Bridge to Dao Khanong in the southern part of the Purple Line.
A Transport Ministry source said an initial probe found that a steel sheet used for reinforcing a wall in the station had slipped from the crane and fallen on the worker.