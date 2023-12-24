Worker succumbs to injuries from falling steel sheet at Thonburi MRT site

The accident took place at 8.52am at the construction site of the Wong Wein Yai subway station. This is part of the Metropolitan Rapid Transit Authority (MRTA)’s Purple Line in Bangkok’s Thonburi area.

The man, who was hit on the head with the steel sheet, succumbed to his injuries at Taksin Hospital.

The accident took place a few hours after a conductor rail on the MRT Pink Line fell on the road at about 5am on Sunday. Three cars were damaged, but nobody was hurt.