Safety concerns force temporary suspension of Bangkok’s MRT Pink Line stations

The aim of the suspension is to prioritise passenger safety after a conductor rail at the Samakkhi Station dislodged and fell on the road at about 4.45am.

Though nobody was injured, the falling rail hit power lines in the vicinity of the market near the Royal Irrigation Department.

Services should resume on Monday for 23 stations, starting from Chaeng Wattana to Minburi.

However, the seven MRT stations from Nonthaburi Civic Centre to Pak Kret Bypass will be temporarily closed for seven days, so the DRT can conduct an inspection.