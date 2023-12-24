Safety concerns force temporary suspension of Bangkok’s MRT Pink Line stations
Transport Minister Suriya Juangroongruangkit ordered a temporary suspension of all services on the MRT Pink Line as of noon on Sunday.
This decision was made after discussions with key stakeholders, namely the Department of Rail Transport (DRT), Mass Rapid Transit Authority of Thailand (MRTA), and Northern Bangkok Monorail Company Limited (NBM).
The aim of the suspension is to prioritise passenger safety after a conductor rail at the Samakkhi Station dislodged and fell on the road at about 4.45am.
Though nobody was injured, the falling rail hit power lines in the vicinity of the market near the Royal Irrigation Department.
Services should resume on Monday for 23 stations, starting from Chaeng Wattana to Minburi.
However, the seven MRT stations from Nonthaburi Civic Centre to Pak Kret Bypass will be temporarily closed for seven days, so the DRT can conduct an inspection.
The minister, meanwhile, announced that penalties will be imposed if any such incidents occur in the future. This is stipulated in the contract and is in accordance with conditions for future train operations, he said.
Preliminary findings suggest that every day before providing services to the public, a system inspection vehicle would be deployed to test the safety of the rail system. There might have been soil particles clinging to the vehicle because a crane entered the area to clear the traffic surface
This resulted in a pulling force on the conductor rail, causing it to come down and sweep the power lines.
There were no injuries, but three vehicles in the affected area were damaged and a utility pole was knocked over. NBM will take full responsibility.
“However, the tracks will be checked at 4am daily before services can be resumed to ensure safety and provide a secure, reliable transportation service,” Suriya said.