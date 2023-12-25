Progressive team secures majority in historic Social Security board election
The first-ever election for 14 members of the Social Security board concluded with the Progressive Social Security Team winning six out of seven seats designated for employees’ representatives.
The election held nationwide at 934 polling stations on Sunday, saw 156,870 members of the Social Security Fund taking part.
As unofficial results were disclosed at 11.50pm, the Progressive Social Security Team led by 38-year-old Sattharom Thambutdee secured six of the seven seats allotted to employees’ representatives.
The remaining seat was won by Pratthana Phodee, president of the Thai Civil Servants Network, who garnered 15,080 votes.
Sattharom, with 71,917 votes, emerged as a key figure in the team’s success, alongside other winners in his team, who were:
• Thanapong Chuamuangpan: 69,403 votes
• Chalit Ratthapana: 69,264 votes
• Sirawong Sukthawee: 69,256 votes
• Nalatporn Krairirk: 68,133 votes
• Laksamee Suwanphakdee: 67,113 votes
Simultaneously, representatives of employers also cast votes among themselves to elect seven representatives to the board, with the following results:
• Dr Montree Thirakhothai: 409 votes
• Wiphawan Maprasert: 403 votes
• Siriwan Romchatthong: 368 votes
• Sompong Nakhonsri: 319 votes
• Suwit Sripian: 315 votes
• Thaweekiart Rongsawat: 258 votes
• Phetcharat Eksaengkul: 252 votes.
The Social Security Office is yet to check and endorse the results before it announces them on Tuesday as scheduled. The elected members will serve a two-year term.
Notably, 228 employees’ representatives contested for the seven seats in their quota, and 65 employers’ representatives contested for the other seven.
Despite the significance of the election, turnout among employees was relatively low at 18.36%, with 854,414 eligible voters in this category.