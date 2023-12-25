Progressive team secures majority in historic Social Security board election

The election held nationwide at 934 polling stations on Sunday, saw 156,870 members of the Social Security Fund taking part.

As unofficial results were disclosed at 11.50pm, the Progressive Social Security Team led by 38-year-old Sattharom Thambutdee secured six of the seven seats allotted to employees’ representatives.

The remaining seat was won by Pratthana Phodee, president of the Thai Civil Servants Network, who garnered 15,080 votes.