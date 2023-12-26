ICONSIAM launches countdown celebrations for New Year’s Eve

The theme for this year's event is "The Unrivalled Phenomenon of Siam" and will feature a variety of performances, fireworks, and other activities.

The highlights include a 3D-drone celebration show, the first of its kind in Thailand, featuring over 2,000 drones that will create a variety of stunning visuals and the largest and longest firework display, with over 50,000 fireworks lighting up the sky over the Chao Phraya River.

A lineup of international and Thai artists including BamBam, Jeff Satur, PP Krit, and Billkin will provide the entertainment.

The ICONSIAM Countdown 2024 event is expected to attract over 11 million visitors and spectators, both in person and on screen, and is a must for anyone wanting to celebrate New Year's Eve in Bangkok in a truly spectacular way.