Euro 5 the standard for diesel fuel on January 1

Euro 5 diesel fuel is cleaner than the current Euro 4 diesel fuel, with lower levels of pollutants such as sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. These pollutants can contribute to respiratory problems, heart disease, and other health problems.

The use of Euro 5 diesel fuel is expected to reduce air pollution in Thailand by about 20%. This will help to generally improve the health of Thai people, as well as protecting the environment.

The Energy Ministry is working with oil companies to ensure that there is a sufficient supply of Euro 5 diesel fuel available by New Year’s. The Employment Department (DOE) is also working with vehicle manufacturers to ensure that their vehicles are compatible with Euro 5 diesel fuel.

The use of Euro 5 diesel fuel is a positive step for Thailand, notes the ministry, as it is a step towards a cleaner and healthier future for the country.

Subhed: The benefits of using Euro 5 diesel fuel

*Reduced air pollution

The Euro 5 diesel fuel contains lower levels of pollutants, including sulphur dioxide, nitrogen oxides, and particulate matter. These pollutants can contribute to respiratory problems, heart disease, and other health problems.

*Improved engine performance

Euro 5 diesel fuel can help to improve engine performance by reducing emissions and increasing fuel efficiency.

*Extended engine life

Euro 5 diesel fuel can help to extend engine life by reducing wear and tear on the engine.