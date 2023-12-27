Need for digital skills transforms job market, as job seekers prioritise quality
As the economy gradually recovers in the wake of the pandemic, job seekers’ pursuit of employment goes beyond just a steady income.
Duangporn Phrom-on, managing director of Jobs DB (Thailand) Recruitment Company, shared insights from the Global Talent Survey, which specifically explored the Southeast Asian job market.
The survey, covering 97,324 people from six Asian countries, including 2,636 from Thailand, revealed the evolving demands of the labour market.
According to the survey, the top five in-demand jobs are:
• Digital data management, analysis and artificial intelligence (AI)
• Media, art and design
• Service and hospitality
• Financial services
• Health and social services
These jobs align with Thailand’s progress towards a fully-fledged digital era, Duangporn said.
However, while employers may be seeking workers skilled enough to meet their needs, employees are not just looking for financial stability but also elements that enrich their quality of life.
The top three motivating factors for long-term job seekers are work-life balance (77%), jobs with growth opportunities (55%) and openings for a successful business.
“The primary factors that result in an immediate rejection of a job are the financial package and work-life balance. These factors are equally crucial in determining the acceptance of a job offer, mirroring the priorities of job applicants worldwide. Considerations such as the prestige of working for a reputable organisation or the intrinsic meaning of the work are comparatively less significant," Duangporn said.
As Thai entrepreneurs adapt to changing working practices, there is a notable shift towards flexibility in working hours and a growing demand for hybrid work arrangements.
Survey results showed a hesitancy among respondents towards traditional office hours, with only 22% expressing a preference for it. This contrasts with global trends, where 35% of respondents prefer working full-time in the office. Additionally, 69% of Thai respondents want a five-day workweek, while 21% prefer part-time work.
Businesses seeking to attract applicants must present compelling offers, including competitive salaries, benefits and opportunities for career advancement.
The job application experience, selection process efficiency and the use of engaging methods and channels also play a significant role in influencing job seekers.
A substantial 59% of respondents expressed satisfaction with the seamless and punctual recruitment process, while 35% considered a negative experience as a key reason for rejecting an otherwise attractive job offer.
“Even though the survey indicates that job applicants possess significant bargaining power, entrepreneurs do not need to be overly concerned. There is still room for proposals and negotiations.
“Providing job applicants with the necessary space and time to make decisions is crucial. Also, it’s essential not to perceive the recruitment process as being concluded solely at the job offer stage,” Duangporn said.