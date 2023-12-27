Need for digital skills transforms job market, as job seekers prioritise quality

These jobs align with Thailand’s progress towards a fully-fledged digital era, Duangporn said.

However, while employers may be seeking workers skilled enough to meet their needs, employees are not just looking for financial stability but also elements that enrich their quality of life.

The top three motivating factors for long-term job seekers are work-life balance (77%), jobs with growth opportunities (55%) and openings for a successful business.

“The primary factors that result in an immediate rejection of a job are the financial package and work-life balance. These factors are equally crucial in determining the acceptance of a job offer, mirroring the priorities of job applicants worldwide. Considerations such as the prestige of working for a reputable organisation or the intrinsic meaning of the work are comparatively less significant," Duangporn said.

As Thai entrepreneurs adapt to changing working practices, there is a notable shift towards flexibility in working hours and a growing demand for hybrid work arrangements.