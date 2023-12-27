Leading virologist warns of Zika virus outbreak in Bangkok

Yong Poovorawan, head of the Centre of Excellence in Clinical Virology at Chulalongkorn University’s Faculty of Medicine, posted on his Facebook wall that many cases of the mosquito-borne infection of Zika virus have been detected in Bangkok and even in temples.

The doctor did not give the exact figures of Zika cases in the capital but he did write that the infection could be fatal for some people. It can also cause birth defects.

Yong noted that infected pregnant women could give birth to a child with a brain defect or a smaller that usual head.