Srettha wishes Thais a happy New Year, promises better economy next year

Srettha wished the millions travelling over the New Year holidays safe journeys and urged them to drive carefully and avoid drunk driving.

“The prime minister wished Thais a festive season of smiles and happiness, spent with their families. He wished them all safe travels so they return re-energised for the year ahead, while hoping they achieved success in everything they do,” the spokesman said.

The government is focused on stabilising the economy through stimulus measures, investment promotion, and improving the country’s potential, he added.

“We are confident that in 2024, the country’s economic figures will be better. And we believe the improvement will bring better lives for Thais,” the spokesman said.

The four-day New Year holiday starts on Friday and ends on Monday (January 1).

PM Srettha also thanked public officials who are serving the public, particularly those travelling to their hometowns, over the long holiday period. He said authorities are taking measures to prevent road accidents. Travel and partying over the New Year break bring the so-called “seven dangerous days” on roads, when traffic fatalities rise.

The government and state agencies have also announced some 255 so-called “New Year gifts” in the form of public projects.