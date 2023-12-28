Prosecutors reject police report against Siam Paragon shooting suspect

The office’s deputy spokesman, Naken Thongpraiwan, said the prosecutors discovered that the police had started interrogating the suspect and filed five charges against him before an expert psychiatric evaluation by the Galya Rajanagarindra Institute, where the boy had been sent for treatment.

According to Naken, police investigators had failed to follow the Criminal Procedure Code when they started questioning the teen suspect before obtaining a psychiatric evaluation report from the institute, particularly regarding the young suspect’s mental health and his ability to stand a court trial.

“Public prosecutors have not considered the police investigation report as per its content. We saw that the investigative process was not in line with the law, so we sent the report back to the police to do it lawfully,” the deputy spokesman said.

Naken said that as per the law, police questioning must be carried out when the young suspect is mentally sound and capable of standing trial in court. He added that the investigators could then complete the questioning and submit the investigation report to prosecutors again before the case’s 20-year statute of limitations ends.