Free parking at Don Mueang, Suvarnabhumi and Phuket Airports

Don Mueang Airport

From 00.01am on December 29 to 11.59pm on January 1

Free parking is available between warehouse building 2 and the 5-storey car park building (250 vehicles capacity).

Shuttle buses run to and from the passenger terminal every 15 minutes around the clock. The bus can be boarded in front of the 5-storey car park and stops at the international passenger terminal, building 1 gate 6

Suvarnabhumi Airport

From 00.01am on December 29 to midnight on January 1, 2024

Free parking at long-term parking zone C (718 vehicles capacity)

Shuttle buses provide free pick-up and drop-off service for passengers between long-term parking zone C and the passenger terminal building every 15 minutes, 24 hours a day. They run from Level 1, Gate 3 and Gate 8, then loop to long-term parking zone A and back to the public transport zone.

Phuket Airport

From 1am on December 29 to midnight on January 1, 2024

Free parking in front of Phuket Airport Authority office building

The free parking offer is available to all local and foreign passengers who present their boarding pass to the parking attendant.

AOT expects that the free parking offer will help to ease traffic congestion at the airports during the holiday season.