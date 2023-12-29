Somsak to seek research on efficacy of papaya leaves in curing cancer

Somsak said he would task the Public Health Ministry with undertaking further study and research on the capability of papaya leaves to fight cancer.

He added that the Thai ministry may coordinate with a Japanese institute that had been researching this topic and had already filed a patent to use the leaves as medicine.

Earlier this week, Somsak went on a TV show to present a report of cancer patients who were reportedly cured after drinking papaya leaves boiled in water.

In the show, Somsak said that that the data had been collected from a group of patients who had been diagnosed with cancer, but the treatment result varied from person to person.

Somsak’s presentation was met with scepticism and questions were raised about the credibility of the results, including a response from the Digital Economy and Society Ministry’s anti-fake news centre, which said that the report could be fake news.

The centre cited data from the National Cancer Institute that the study on the efficacy of papaya leaves had been done only in labs and never on patients. The institute denied the claims that consuming the juice of papaya leaves could cure cancer in humans due to lack of supporting data.