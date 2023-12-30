Equal marriage bill expected to come into effect next year

However, other drafts related to gender equality are expected to take more deliberations.

For instance, the draft on certification of gender identity will allow people to have rights and duties depending on the change of their gender. However, parents will be prohibited from providing gender-affirming surgery for their children.

Meanwhile, the draft on elimination of discrimination aims to boost the acceptance of LGBTQ+, as discrimination against this group has persisted in Thai society for more than 25 years.

"There are two kinds of acceptance: accepting that LGBTQ+ are not sexually perverted, and without conditions," said Kittinun.

Even though the draft on sex workers is being criticised over inappropriateness, Kittinun said these workers should be able to receive protection under the law.

“There are many issues to discuss," he said, "The prime minister is uncertain about this issue because it is a grey business with a lot of risk, but the Move Forward Party wants the occupation to be registered.”