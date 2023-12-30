PM Srettha winds down in Hua Hin with Anutin and family

The premier was seen enjoying the breeze on Saturday afternoon on the beach with his daughter, Chananda. He was wearing a black T-shirt and shorts.

Also joining him was Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul and his wife, Wathananon, who also appeared in casual clothes. Some Pheu Thai Party executives were also spotted accompanying the premier.

The four-day New Year holidays started on Friday and end on Monday (January 1).

Before leaving the office for the long break on Thursday, Srettha wished the millions travelling over the New Year holidays safe journeys and urged them to drive carefully and avoid drunk driving.

He also wished Thais a festive season of smiles and happiness, spent with their families, and that they return re-energised for the year ahead.