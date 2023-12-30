Thai police warn against celebratory firing during New Year
Police have issued a warning against the illegal, dangerous habit of firing guns into the air to mark the New Year.
Pol Colonel Chanchai Rattanapanit, deputy spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, said on Saturday that bullets descending at high speed can seriously injure or even kill people, not to mention the damage that can be done to property.
She said National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol had voiced concerns about such “irresponsible and senseless acts” that have led to the loss of several lives in the past. The spokesperson pointed out that such acts were against the law and the offence carries severe penalties.
She said the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act prohibits the carrying of firearms in a public place without permission and violators can face up to five years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 10,000 baht.
“It is against the Criminal Code if falling bullets damage properties or lead to an injury or death. Anybody behind such careless acts that lead to death will be liable to a maximum of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to 200,000 baht. In case of injury, the suspect can face up to three years in prison and/or a maximum fine of 60,000 baht,” the deputy spokesperson said.
She added that police officers across the country have been instructed to educate people about firing guns into the air.
Such acts can be reported by calling the 191 and 1599 hotlines at any time.