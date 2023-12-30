Thai police warn against celebratory firing during New Year

Pol Colonel Chanchai Rattanapanit, deputy spokesperson of the Royal Thai Police, said on Saturday that bullets descending at high speed can seriously injure or even kill people, not to mention the damage that can be done to property.

She said National Police chief Pol General Torsak Sukvimol had voiced concerns about such “irresponsible and senseless acts” that have led to the loss of several lives in the past. The spokesperson pointed out that such acts were against the law and the offence carries severe penalties.

She said the Firearms, Ammunition, Explosives, Fireworks and Imitation Firearms Act prohibits the carrying of firearms in a public place without permission and violators can face up to five years in jail and/or a maximum fine of 10,000 baht.