Cooler weather for the North and Northeast

It will be cooler too in the central and eastern regions and citizens in all these areas are advised to take good care of their health.

The southern region meanwhile will see less rain than in recent days but showers, heavy at times, could affect some areas. Sea conditions in these areas may lead to waves of 1-2 metres high, reaching more than 2 metres in areas with heavy rain.

Air pollution will persist in the northern and central regions, including Bangkok and its environs due to stagnant air and poor air circulation.

The extended weather forecast from January 1-6 indicates that the high-pressure system covering the upper part of Thailand will weaken slightly, maintaining moderate strength. This will result in continued cold weather and morning fog in the northern and northeastern regions, while the central and eastern regions will experience cooler temperatures with occasional morning fog.

Between January 3-6, another moderate cold air mass from China will cover the northeastern part of Thailand and the South China Sea while rain will return to the lower South. Wind conditions in the lower Gulf of Thailand will strengthen, with waves reaching about 2 metres high and exceeding 2 metres in areas with heavy rain.