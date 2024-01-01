PM Srettha wishes Thais a Happy New Year

The prime minister noted that the Thai people had faced many challenges in 2023, including the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, the war in Ukraine, and natural disasters but praised them for showing resilience and unity in overcoming these challenges.

"I would like to thank all Thais for their hard work and dedication in overcoming the challenges of the past year," the prime minister said. "I would also like to thank the military, police and volunteers for their service in helping the Thai people," he added.

The prime minister said that he was confident that Thais would be able to achieve success in 2024 and urged everyone to start the new year with a positive attitude and a determination to succeed.

"Let us celebrate this special occasion with our families and friends. Let us also pray for the well-being of His Majesty the King, Her Majesty the Queen, and the Royal Family," Prime Minister Srettha said.

The prime minister also called on Thais to be grateful for the blessings in their lives and urged everyone to work together to build a better future for the country.