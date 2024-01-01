Registration for govt aid to resolve household debt successful

Debt relief has been achieved for 934 individuals, demonstrating the daily proactive progress in resolving the problem of informal debt and ending debtors’ hardships.

The Interior Ministry's Permanent Secretary, Suttipong Juljarern provided an update on the debt resolution registration, which was launched on December 1, noting that the Department of Provincial Administration's investigation and legal affairs office has seen total debts of 7.38 billion baht registered, involving 114,307 individuals. Of these, 99,038 registered through the online system, while 15,269 registered at the debt resolution centre. A total of 84,632 debtors reside in different provinces, with the top five areas being:

1. Bangkok remains the highest with 7,140 registrants, 6,241 debtors, and a debt of 623.23 million baht.

2. Nakhon Si Thammarat has 4,866 registrants, 4,191 debtors, and a debt of 311.72 million baht.

3. Songkhla has 4,499 registrants, 3,310 debtors, and a debt of 290.41 million baht.

4. Nakhon Ratchasima has 4,367 registrants, 2,859 debtors, and a debt of 337.06 million baht.

5. Khon Kaen has 3,038 registrants, 2,521 debtors, and a debt of 232.25 million baht.

The provinces with the fewest registrants are:

1. Mae Hong Son with 169 registrants, 138 debtors, and a debt of 8.83 million baht.

2. Ranong with 235 registrants, 161 debtors, and a debt of 17.59 million baht.

3. Samut Songkhram with 305 registrants, 220 debtors, and a debt of 9.89 million baht.

4. Trat with 379 registrants, 260 debtors, and a debt of 15.04 million baht.

5. Sing Buri with 410 registrants, 274 debtors, and a debt of 19.64 million baht.