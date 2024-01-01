His Majesty wishes Thais a happy, healthy and successful 2024

In a pre-recorded message televised on Sunday night, His Majesty invoked the power of the Rattana Tri, the “Triple Gems” of Buddhism, things sacred, and the merit of King Bhumibol to protect all Thais from all kinds of unhappiness and diseases.

His Majesty began his message by citing two events that occurred last year, which His Majesty said were important for Thailand. First, His Majesty said, the King Rama IX Memorial Park has been opened, leading many Thais to visit and pay respect to the monument of King Bhumibol.

Second, the Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun has been recognised by Unesco as a world cultural heritage site.