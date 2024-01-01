His Majesty wishes Thais a happy, healthy and successful 2024
His Majesty the King recited a blessing from his late father, HM King Bhumibol, wishing his Thai subjects happiness and good health, as well as the morale to overcome obstacles and fulfil their wishes throughout the coming year.
In a pre-recorded message televised on Sunday night, His Majesty invoked the power of the Rattana Tri, the “Triple Gems” of Buddhism, things sacred, and the merit of King Bhumibol to protect all Thais from all kinds of unhappiness and diseases.
His Majesty began his message by citing two events that occurred last year, which His Majesty said were important for Thailand. First, His Majesty said, the King Rama IX Memorial Park has been opened, leading many Thais to visit and pay respect to the monument of King Bhumibol.
Second, the Si Thep Historical Park in Phetchabun has been recognised by Unesco as a world cultural heritage site.
His Majesty noted that Thailand has continued to flourish with pride and honour, and has won international recognition until today because all Thais have been joining forces in order to do good for the sake of the public interest.
The King also complimented all Thais for joining hands to preserve the good culture of Thailand.
His Majesty said he wished to see all Thais remain united in the new year.
“When any obstacle occurs, please face it with conscience and wisdom. Please cooperate to think the problem through and solve it with reason based on academic principles and sincerity. Knowledge and the capacity of all people should be applied correctly and appropriately in a timely manner.
“If we all join forces in the way I have suggested, the country will be further developed to be a peaceful home for all of us, always,” His Majesty said.
His Majesty also granted a New Year’s greeting card to his subjects.
The card featured the photo of Their Majesties the King and Queen taken in front a painting of King Rama V and his Queen and five children.
The card says “to royally grant you wishes for the New Year” and it was signed by Their Majesties.