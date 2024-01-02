New Year’s revelry boosts data usage: True

The company said that data usage increased by more than 100% from normal levels, with the peak reached between 8pm and 10 pm on December 31, 2023.

The most popular applications in play at the time were Facebook, Instagram, Line, TrueID, YouTube, TikTok, and Twitter. Facebook was the top choice for highest use, followed by Instagram, Line, and TrueID.

True also utilised their mobility data to share insight into the travel behaviours of consumers during the New Year celebration period. This data breaks down details about how people moved around and used their mobile devices during the high-energy period leading up to the new year.

Covering both True and dtac brands, the analysis highlights the top 10 provinces favoured by Thai and foreign tourists, along with the most popular social media applications used.

Jirachai Khun-akor, the chief operating officer of True Corporation, said that the company had prepared for the New Year’s celebrations by adding additional network capacity and increasing the number of network towers.

The company also deployed a team of engineers to monitor the network and ensure that it was running smoothly.