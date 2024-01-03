Thais can now visit 34 nations without a visa

The countries that Thais can visit without a visa according to the Department of Consular Affairs of the Foreign Ministry are as follows:

Argentina (90 days)

Bahrain (14 days)*

Brazil (90 days)

Brunei (14 days)*

Cambodia (14 days)

Chile (90 days)

Ecuador (90 days)*

Georgia (365 days)*

Hainan Province of China (30 days)*

Hong Kong (30 days)

Indonesia (30 days)*

Japan (15 days)*

Kazakhstan (30 days)*

Republic of Korea or South Korea (90 days)

Kyrgyz* Only 1 August 2021 to 31 July 2025 (60 Days)

Laos (30 days)

Macau (30 days)

Mongolia (30 days)

Malaysia (30 days) *

Maldives (30 Days)*

Myanmar* Only via international airport (14 days)

Panama (180 days)*

Peru (90 days)

Philippines (30 days)*

Qatar (30 days)*

Russia (30 days)

Seychelles (30 days)*

Singapore (30 days)*

South Africa (30 days)*

Taiwan* Only 1 August 2022 to 31 July 2024 (14 Days)

Tajikistan (30 days)*

Turkey (formerly Turkey) (30 days)*

Vanuatu (30 days)*

Vietnam (30 days)

Countries and territories marked with an asterisk are those which have unilaterally declared exemption from visa for Thai passport holders.

Thai citizens wishing to travel to any of these countries must still meet the entry requirements of the destination, which usually include a valid passport, return ticket, and sufficient funds to cover their stay.

The visa-free policy is a welcome development for Thai travellers, as it makes it easier and more affordable to visit new places.